Wed, 28 Nov 2018
Newbury Tools
Stores Person
Responsibilities:
• Monitoring stock • Taking non-stock orders
• Placing and tracking orders • Booking in deliveries
• Liaising with customers • Provide shop cover
Skills:
• attention to detail • strong communication skills
• work independently and part of team
Industry knowledge and stores experience an advantage
Monday - Friday 7.30 – 5.00, alternate Saturdays 8.00 – 12.00
E-mail CVs to: emma@newburytools.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News