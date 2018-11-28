Newbury Tools

Stores Person

Responsibilities:

• Monitoring stock • Taking non-stock orders

• Placing and tracking orders • Booking in deliveries

• Liaising with customers • Provide shop cover

Skills:

• attention to detail • strong communication skills

• work independently and part of team

Industry knowledge and stores experience an advantage

Monday - Friday 7.30 – 5.00, alternate Saturdays 8.00 – 12.00

E-mail CVs to: emma@newburytools.com