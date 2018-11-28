Stores Person

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Mobile

Newbury Tools

Responsibilities:
• Monitoring stock • Taking non-stock orders
• Placing and tracking orders • Booking in deliveries
• Liaising with customers • Provide shop cover

Skills:
• attention to detail • strong communication skills
• work independently and part of team
Industry knowledge and stores experience an advantage
Monday - Friday 7.30 – 5.00, alternate Saturdays 8.00 – 12.00

E-mail CVs to: emma@newburytools.com

Driver dies following suspected medical episode in Thatcham

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Newbury man jailed for drugs offences

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

