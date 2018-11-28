Wed, 28 Nov 2018
Business Opportunity
Business portfolio addition
A small Company in Berkshire has exclusively distributed electronic measuring products for an American manufacturer for 20 years. Whilst very successful, the current Business Owner seeks full retirement in the near future.
An engineering/technical background, plus sales, marketing and general business skills are pre-requisites. Project based so flexible hours. Flexible transition period
Call 0118 9714971
NO AGENCIES PLEASE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News