Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Business Opportunity

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Business Opportunity

Business Opportunity

Business portfolio addition

A small Company in Berkshire has exclusively distributed electronic measuring products for an American manufacturer for 20 years. Whilst very successful, the current Business Owner seeks full retirement in the near future.

An engineering/technical background, plus sales, marketing and general business skills are pre-requisites. Project based so flexible hours. Flexible transition period

Call 0118 9714971

NO AGENCIES PLEASE

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Driver dies following suspected medical episode in Thatcham

Driver dies following suspected medical episode in Thatcham

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Newbury man jailed for drugs offences

Newbury man jailed for drugs offences

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33