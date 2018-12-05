Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

SUPPORT ASSISTANTS REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

SUPPORT ASSISTANTS REQUIRED

SUPPORT ASSISTANTS REQUIRED

We have a range of rewarding career opportunities available and are holding a special recruitment event.

12:00 - 18:00 | Monday 03 and 10 December 2018

Visit www.newbury-college.ac.uk for details

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Take Richard Benyon's Brexit deal test

POLL: Take Richard Benyon's Brexit deal test

It's the most wonderful meteor shower of the year - look out for the Geminids

It's the most wonderful meteor shower of the year - look out for the Geminids

Pensioner was serial 'flasher'

court gavel

Russian journalist seen filming outside military base in Hermitage

Russian journalist seen filming in Hermitage

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33