SCHEME MANAGER – PART TIME, SPEEN

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 12 noon

 

Broadleaf are a retirement housing management company specialising in the private sector with developments throughout southern England. We are seeking a Scheme Manager for a development of 24 apartments in Speen, Newbury.

Candidates will be responsible for the smooth running of this attractive development and should be able to demonstrate initiative, have a good understanding of individual residents’ needs and ability to deal with situations as they arise, good communication skills, ability to manage contractors and an understanding of health and safety.

Please e-mail your c.v. to dianetaylor@broadleaf.com or post to address below

Broadleaf Management Services Limited,

Manor View Offices, The Cross, Burley, Hampshire, BH24 4AB

For further details or job description please call 01425 403767

 

