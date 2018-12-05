Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cadmatic Engineering Services Ltd

 

C.N.C. MACHINIST required

To set up and operate CNC and manual machines.

Applicants will be familiar with general mechanical engineering workshop practices and preferably already be working or have worked in a CNC environment. Previous training an advantage but a good attitude and willingness to apply themselves is more important than a wealth of experience. CAD/CAM training will be offered to the successful applicant who can demonstrate a good knowledge of machine set up and operation.

 

Salary circa £27,500 (£13 - £15 Hr)

dependent on age and previous experience.

38 hour week over (4.5 days),

4 weeks holiday plus Bank Holidays.

 

In the first instance, please forward a full Curriculum Vitae (C.V.) including your current salary,

for the attention of Peter Thornton/Mark Humphrey to info@cadmatic.co.uk

 

l   C.N.C. Machinists    l    Wire & Spark Erosion    l    Press & Mould Tool Design & Manufacture

 

