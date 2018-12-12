Street Dance and Contemporary Teacher

£48.53 per hour • Transport cost paid if travel over 20 miles

2 nights per week, Thursday and Friday evenings = 6 lessons

We are looking for a qualified Street Dance and Contemporary Teacher with excellent communications skills who can challenge our girls aged 13 – 18. Previous experience is essential, along with a natural ability to inspire and develop young minds and bodies.

Successful applicant will also be required to choreograph pieces for our end of Summer Term Dance Showcase and attend key rehearsals.

For recruitment enquiries, please email

recruitment@downehouse.net or call 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: noon on Thursday 20 December 2018.

Interviews: Thursday 10/Friday 11 January 2019.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ