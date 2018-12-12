Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Are you interested in a career in teaching?

DISCOVER A CAREER IN TEACHING WITH TRINITY PARTNERSHIP TEACHER TRAINING

Come along to our Teacher Information Evening to find out more. This evening is ideal for anyone considering training to teach, including teaching assistants, those looking for a career change, teachers trained overseas and those graduating in Summer 2019. Trinity Partnership is a teacher training provider in West Berkshire. We offer primary and secondary School Direct places for both salaried and unsalaried trainees. Our teacher training courses are organised in conjunction with the University of Reading

 Wednesday 9th January 2019, 6pm-8pm

 Trinity School Library, Love Lane, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2DU

For further information and to register your interest, please contact Gemma Adams on 01635 510500, or email: traintoteach@trinityacademytrust.org

Visit our website; www.trinitynewbury.org

Follow us on Twitter @TeachTrinity

