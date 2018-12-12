Learning Resources Manager

Up to £35,000 per annum plus generous annual leave

This is an exciting time for Downe House and as part of our Ten Year Vision we have just opened the Murray Centre, which is a contemporary purpose-built space, centrally located at the heart of the School site. The Centre is a vibrant, collaborative facility for our pupils, staff and visitors and is home to a range of excellent state-of-the-art facilities which include seminar rooms, coffee shop, auditorium and a spacious, well-resourced library with full IT connectivity. Working as part of a team, the Learning Resources Manager will play a key part in ensuring that our new library is at the heart of school life and provides an engaging educational environment for pupils, staff and visitors. To be successful in the role you will need an enthusiastic and creative approach, be a strong communicator, have relevant experience in a library/learning resource/arts setting and hold a library/Information Management or teaching qualification. Maximising the effective use of technology will be vital in the Centre, so you will also need to be confident and competent with IT, with a forward-thinking approach. The Centre is open from 8 am – 10 pm and flexible working hours will be required to include some evenings and weekends during term time, as part of the team rota. In return, we offer a wonderful working environment at one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, generous annual leave entitlement of 8 weeks per annum plus bank holidays, ongoing CPD support, free parking on site, complimentary meals and refreshments during working hours, and a generous pension scheme.

For recruitment enquiries, please email recruitment@downehouse.net

or call 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Wednesday 19 December 2018

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ