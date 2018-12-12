RECRUITMENT OPEN DAY

SATURDAY 5TH JANUARY 2019

10am until 2pm

About Us

QTR Transport based near Newbury is owned by Palletforce PLC, UK’s leading Pallet Distribution Network. Alongside our award winning National and European network QTR offers general haulage services for larger loads and groupage. The company also operate overs 100,000 square feet of secure warehousing covering both dedicated contract warehousing and shared user.

Due to expansion we are currently recruiting for our next generation of HGV drivers and looking for enthusiastic candidates to join us on our continued success story.

We are currently looking to recruit in the following positions;

HGV Class 1 Drivers for General Haulage and Groupage (night away positions available), newly qualified drivers are also encouraged.

HGV Class 2 Drivers for General Haulage and Pallet Network Multi-drop, newly qualified drivers are also encouraged.

HGV Training Academy

Unlike most HGV opportunities the training academy is targeted for those that do not have HGV training to enter a progressive and viable career path as a qualified HGV driver. More information is available upon request from abugby@qtrtransport.co.uk

Wanting to attend?

The recruitment day starts at 10am and finishes at 2pm on Saturday 5th January.

Location: QTR Transport Ltd, Greenham Business Park, Greenham, Thatcham, RG19 6HN.

To confirm your attendance or for any queries, simply email Andrew Bugby at abugby@qtrtransport.co.uk