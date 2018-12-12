AFTER SCHOOL CLUB SUPERVISOR

12½ hours per week 4pm - 6.30pm

Mon-Fri term time only

As a Supervisor in our popular after school club you will enjoy offering encouragement with fun activities and homework to support Junior School children at the end of the school day. With previous experience of this age group, you will be friendly and caring and have a childcare qualification at level 2 or above.

To apply: please submit an application form or any questions to hr@stgabriels.co.uk

Full details at www.stgabriels.co.uk

Sandleford Priory Newbury RG20 9BD

01635 555680

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employer and the receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate.

Charity No. 1062748