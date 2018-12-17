Interesting and exciting opportunities within the Marlborough College Domestic Services team
Mon, 17 Dec 2018
Marlborough College
Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Domestic Services team.
HOUSE CLEANERS
(17.5/20/22.5 hours per week)(Various Houses)
HOUSE WARDROBE
10 hrs per week
For further information, including the Job Descriptions,
Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College
website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.
To learn more about the College please explore our website.
For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.
Closing date for applications: mid-day Monday 21 January 2019.
Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News