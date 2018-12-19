Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Worldwide travellers

Charter Travel enjoys some festive fun as it celebrates 30 years in the business

Worldwide travellers

Charter Travel's festive window display

Charter Travel has been getting into the Christmas spirit as it celebrates the end of its 30th year in business.

The travel agent, based on Hambridge Road, Newbury, offers holidays around the world and it paid homage to a man who also enjoys a quick trip around the world every year in its festive window display.

Father Christmas can be seen parachuting out of his sleigh surrounded by presents and some furry woodland friends.

The company was disappointed that its location meant it couldn’t enter this year’s Christmas window display competition in the town centre so we thought we would give them a little shout out to end their birthday year on a high.

Charter Travel will be open as usual (Monday-Saturday), except for Christmas Day, boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

You can find them at 74 Hambridge Road, Newbury or online at www.chartertravel.co.uk

