1st Line IT Support Technician

For Topcon (Great Britain) Medical Limited based in Newbury

Hours of work: 9.00am to 17.30pm Monday to Friday

An opportunity has arisen for a 1st Line Support Technician required for helpdesk and customer support. The role will involve being able to carry out basic IT support for both customers and internal staff; pre-delivery inspection and configuration of company specific products and to provide support and fault resolution to customer and colleagues technical issues, by telephone and remote connection. You will be responsible for completing accurate repair reports on a service management system. Full training will be given.

This position would suit someone looking to progress a career in IT. Microsoft SQL experience would be an advantage along with previous experience working in customer service.

In return, we offer a competitive salary and benefits package.

Please apply by sending a covering letter and CV to Debbi Cook at

debbi.cook@topcon.co.uk