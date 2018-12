NEW YEAR, NEW JOB

NEWBURY BASED ELECTRONIC MANUFACTURING VACANCIES AVAILABLE DUE TO SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

AOI INSPECTOR £23k-£28k

Programme & set-up of a brand new AOI

SMT MACHINE OPERATOR £23k-£28k

Programme & operate of SMT machine

TEST ENGINEER £25k-£35k

Fault find to component level

HAND SOLDERERS £22k-£26k

Excellent soldering skills required

TEST TECHNICIAN / ATE OPERATOR £19k-£22k

Good PC skills, data entry & accuracy required

WIRERS / TINNERS £15k-£17k

Dexterity & a good eye for detail required

Our client would also be prepared to provide training for certain positions. If you can demonstrate dexterity & an eye for detail we would be interested in hearing from you.

Send your CV to newburyjobs@intec-recruitment.co.uk

or call Lee Allen on 0118 981 1110