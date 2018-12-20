With McDonald’s, I can.

Hiring Now at Tothill Services, A34 Newbury Bypass,

Burghclere, Newbury, RG20 9BX

Apply at people.mcdonalds.co.uk Search Tothill Services

Hourly Pay Rates starting from £7.95

To join us as a Crew Member you’ll need to be confident in approaching and dealing with diverse groups of people. Friendly, courteous and helpful behaviour will come naturally to you and you’ll work well as part of a team. Effective communication skills such as attentive listening, face-to-face verbal communication and eye contact are a must. You’ll also need to understand the importance of maintaining high standards of quality and service as well as cleanliness

As well as a competitive hourly pay, we offer a wide range of great rewards and benefits which can include:

• Free meal whilst working

• Annual pay related performance reviews

• Employee discounts and cashback at hundreds of well-known retailers

• Private health care with AXA PPP after 3 years’ service

• Recognition and service awards

• Flexible Scheduling

• Opportunities for training, development and progression

• 28 days holiday (pro rata for part time)

• Guaranteed Minimum Hours Contracts between 4-40 hours