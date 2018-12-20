Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Watership Down Stud

Watership Down Stud

Watership Down Stud

are seeking a

FULLY EXPERIENCED STUD PERSON

to join their team from the beginning of January on a full-time permanent basis.

The successful candidate needs to be able to carry out all aspects of stud work including foaling and yearling preparation to the highest standards, and be a reliable, conscientious team player. Rural location Berkshire/Hampshire border

Please contact

Terry Doherty ( terry@watershipdownstud.co.uk ) to apply

 

