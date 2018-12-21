Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Newbury Weekly News

Advertising

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Consider yourself a team player?

LOCATION: Newbury

• Focus on finding and developing new business in both print and digital

• Target driven and tenacious

• Organized with attention to detail

• Good presentation skills and able to provide a high level of customer service

• Computer literate

• Able to work on their own initiative and part of a team

• Own car essential

 

BENEFITS:

• Good basic salary

• Mileage paid

• Monthly commission

• Company iphone and ipad

• Car allowance

Interested?

Please email a covering letter and your CV with your salary expectation to: lisa.francis@newburynews.co.uk

 

Newbury Weekly News is a family-owned independent newspaper covering West Berkshire and the surrounding area. Newbury News Ltd promotes equal opportunities.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Motorcyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

Motocyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

Hungerford man dies in incident on A34

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

Newbury school told it needs to improve

Newbury school told it needs to improve

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33