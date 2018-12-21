Fri, 21 Dec 2018
Newbury Weekly News
SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Consider yourself a team player?
LOCATION: Newbury
• Focus on finding and developing new business in both print and digital
• Target driven and tenacious
• Organized with attention to detail
• Good presentation skills and able to provide a high level of customer service
• Computer literate
• Able to work on their own initiative and part of a team
• Own car essential
BENEFITS:
• Good basic salary
• Mileage paid
• Monthly commission
• Company iphone and ipad
• Car allowance
Interested?
Please email a covering letter and your CV with your salary expectation to: lisa.francis@newburynews.co.uk
Newbury Weekly News is a family-owned independent newspaper covering West Berkshire and the surrounding area. Newbury News Ltd promotes equal opportunities.
