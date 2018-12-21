Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Deburrers/ Parts Finishers

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Deburrers/ Parts Finishers

Working predominantly in the automotive industry, we are a subcontract multi-axis CNC machining specialist based in Newbury. We currently have an exciting opportunity for candidates to join our busy team as Deburrers/ Parts Finishers

Deburrers/ Parts Finishers

Previous experience in a Deburring position would be advantageous, but not essential and candidates who have transferable skills in a similar, hands on role would be ideal.

Various shifts available.

For further information or to apply for the position, please email recruitment@progressive-technology.co.uk

 

