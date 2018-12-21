Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Can you build good relationships with young people?
Have you worked with challenging young people?
Do you like supporting students to reach their potential?
Are you a positive role model?
Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?

If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website

www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our
Teaching Assistant position. 

Salary: £16k plus depending upon skills offered and experience

Closing Date:  28th January 2019 (midday)  Shortlisting & Selection:

29th & 30th January 2019 

 

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

Motocyclist killed in M4 collision near Chieveley

M4 closed eastbound at Junction 13 following serious collision

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

Newbury school told it needs to improve

