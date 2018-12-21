Fri, 21 Dec 2018
Can you build good relationships with young people?
Have you worked with challenging young people?
Do you like supporting students to reach their potential?
Are you a positive role model?
Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?
If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website
www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our
Teaching Assistant position.
Salary: £16k plus depending upon skills offered and experience
Closing Date: 28th January 2019 (midday) Shortlisting & Selection:
29th & 30th January 2019
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children
