Interesting and exciting opportunities within the Marlborough College Catering team.

Interesting and exciting opportunities within the Marlborough College Catering team.

MARLBOROUGH  COLLEGE

Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Catering team.

CHEF de PARTIE

KITCHEN PORTER

For further information, including the Job Descriptions,

Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College

website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all enquiries please contact the Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org.

Closing date for applications: mid-day Monday 21 January 2019.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks

