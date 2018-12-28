Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

CLEANERS REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

CLEANERS REQUIRED

Cleaners

required Mon-Fri. Good rates of pay

Holiday and Bank Holiday payments. Uniform provided

Drivers preferred. Good mileage rate

Tel: 01635 872128
Email: merrymaidsnewbury@hotmail.com

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Pub car park 'murder' - man arrested

Pub car park 'murder' - man charged

Man assaulted in Newbury on Christmas Eve

Man assaulted in Newbury on Christmas Eve

82-year-old gets fourth drink-drive conviction

court gavel

Woman in court over car crash deaths on A4

Woman in court over car crash deaths on A4

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33