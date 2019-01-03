Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

EXPERIENCED FEMALE CARER

required.

To provide support, personal care and companionship to lovely lady living in KINTBURY with Alzheimer’s. £13ph.

Please send your CV and covering letter to: anuschka64@aol.com

