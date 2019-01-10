Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Phlebotomist Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Phlebotomist Required

Phlebotomist
WEST BERKSHIRE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
BAND 3 - £17,787 - £20,448 PA
We are currently looking for a full-time Phlebotomist to be based mainly at West Berkshire Community Hospital (WBCH) in our busy Phlebotomy Clinic. Experience would be preferred, but is not essential as we’ll give you training.
You will be responsible for obtaining blood samples from GP patients, outpatients and inpatients at the request of medical and nursing staff. You will also learn how to use our Sangix Phlebotomy Appointment System.
Based mostly at WBCH, you will provide a professional, efficient service to patients, medical and nursing staff within this mental health setting. You will also work 1 - 2 mornings a week at Prospect Park Hospital and provide leave cover at the GP Surgery Phlebotomy Clinics when necessary.
You would be working 37.5 hours a week, and will need to be flexible to ensure that the needs of the Phlebotomy Service are met.
If you have any enquiries regarding the post please contact Lucy Steward, Phlebotomy
Services Manager, or Ellen White, Phlebotomy Supervisor, on 01635 273350.
To apply please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk using reference 371-CHW271.


Closing date: 21st January. Interview date: 29th January.

We are an equal opportunities employer committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

Man arrested in connection with Thatcham dog attack

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

CCTV released after boy's bike stolen in Newbury

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

West Berkshire pubs are giving away free drinks

Serial conwoman, 25, spared prison by judge

Serial conwoman, 25, spared prison by judge

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33