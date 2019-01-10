Phlebotomist Required

Phlebotomist

WEST BERKSHIRE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

BAND 3 - £17,787 - £20,448 PA

We are currently looking for a full-time Phlebotomist to be based mainly at West Berkshire Community Hospital (WBCH) in our busy Phlebotomy Clinic. Experience would be preferred, but is not essential as we’ll give you training.

You will be responsible for obtaining blood samples from GP patients, outpatients and inpatients at the request of medical and nursing staff. You will also learn how to use our Sangix Phlebotomy Appointment System.

Based mostly at WBCH, you will provide a professional, efficient service to patients, medical and nursing staff within this mental health setting. You will also work 1 - 2 mornings a week at Prospect Park Hospital and provide leave cover at the GP Surgery Phlebotomy Clinics when necessary.

You would be working 37.5 hours a week, and will need to be flexible to ensure that the needs of the Phlebotomy Service are met.

If you have any enquiries regarding the post please contact Lucy Steward, Phlebotomy

Services Manager, or Ellen White, Phlebotomy Supervisor, on 01635 273350.

To apply please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk using reference 371-CHW271.



Closing date: 21st January. Interview date: 29th January.

We are an equal opportunities employer committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable adults.