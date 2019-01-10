Catering Vacancies – all shifts

Flexible, hard-working staff are required to join an established, friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1,000 people daily and School events.

Chef de Partie

Full-time

£24,726 per annum for working a full year plus 25 days’ holiday.

You will have previous experience of working within a similar role, and ideally have a catering qualification.

Catering Assistants

Full-time and part-time

Full-time - £17,555 per annum for working 40 hours p/w. Working 5 days out of 7, Monday to Friday (which will include weekend shifts).

Part-time - £8.44 per hour working either 2, 3 or 4 evenings during the week 5pm – 8.30pm plus an evening at the weekend, term time only.

Benefits include uniform, meals on duty and generous Pension Scheme plus time off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: noon on Thursday 24 January 2019



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.





