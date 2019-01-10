Self Employed Property Maintenance Co-ordinator Required

A Charity that provides housing to local people in Housing Need is seeking to recruit the services of a:

Self Employed Property Maintenance Co-ordinator

Approximately 2 – 8 hours per week to respond to the routine day to day maintenance requirements of our 43 properties in Newbury town centre.

This is largely a co-ordination role, however previous experience within the building trade is essential for effective communication with residents, suppliers and contractors, and to undertake the occasional temporary fix or minor repair.

For further information please contact: The Clerk, 07918 154667