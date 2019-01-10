Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Part Time Client Administrator required

Hadleigh Chase Ltd

Client Administrator – Financial Services – Part Time

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an individual to join a small, specialist, Wealth Management team in Woodspeen, near Newbury.

The role will be to assist the team in providing an excellent service to clients and assist in the day to day running of a small business.

The role would suit someone with experience of working in the financial, legal, accountancy sectors, however the key skills required are: teamwork, communication, IT and financial competency.

Please send your CV and a covering letter to info.newbury@hadleighchase.com

 

