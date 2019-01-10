Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

SPECIAL NEEDS TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

St Thomas’ Church of England Infant School

Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF

Special Needs Teaching Assistant

to support a pupil with complex learning needs

Mon-Fri – 25 hours per week (Fixed Term Contract)

Start Date – ASAP

 Please email: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk

or call: 01635 253431. 

Closing date: 25th January 2019

All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

 

 

