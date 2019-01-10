SPECIAL NEEDS TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Thu, 10 Jan 2019
St Thomas’ Church of England Infant School
Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF
Special Needs Teaching Assistant
to support a pupil with complex learning needs
Mon-Fri – 25 hours per week (Fixed Term Contract)
Start Date – ASAP
Please email: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk
or call: 01635 253431.
Closing date: 25th January 2019
All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News