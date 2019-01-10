Gallops Person Required

Kingwood House Stables

SHADWELL ESTATE COMPANY LIMITED HAS

AN EXCITING OPPORTUNITY FOR A

GALLOPS PERSON

Based in Lambourn, Kingwood House Stables has a new vacancy for a Gallops Person.

The successful applicant will be required to work on own under the guidance of the Trainer and have a good working knowledge of grounds maintenance and be competent in the safe use of tractors and attachments.

The role will require preparation and maintenance of the grass and all weather gallops, surrounding paddock areas an lawns and the upkeep to the surface in the indoor school.

Hours of work are Monday to Friday, 7am to 3pm and weekends as required.

In return we offer excellent working conditions, a competitive salary and benefits package.

To apply for this position, please send a c.v. to:

recruitment@shadwellstud.co.uk

and quote ‘Gallops’.

The closing date for all applications will be 25 January 2019.