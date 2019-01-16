DRAMA TEACHER REQUIRED

DRAMA TEACHER

(Part or full time to suit)

REQUIRED FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

A dynamic teacher is required to deliver curriculum Drama lessons as well as helping to provide further opportunities to showcase children’s talents on stage and produce School Plays.

The ability to deliver another subject and/or coach sport

would be considered an advantage.

Further details can be obtained on our website www.cheamschool.com.

Closing date for applications: 4 February 2019.

Interviews during the week of 11 February 2019.

All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure and Barring Service checks along with other relevant pre-employment checks.