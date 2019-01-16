Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

DRAMA TEACHER REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

DRAMA TEACHER REQUIRED

DRAMA TEACHER

(Part or full time to suit)

REQUIRED FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

A dynamic teacher is required to deliver curriculum Drama lessons as well as helping to provide further opportunities to showcase children’s talents on stage and produce School Plays.

The ability to deliver another subject and/or coach sport
would be considered an advantage. 

Further details can be obtained on our website www.cheamschool.com.

Closing date for applications:  4 February 2019.

Interviews during the week of  11 February 2019.

All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure and Barring Service checks along with other relevant pre-employment checks.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33