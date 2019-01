Remix your school day

DJ-ing is now part of GCSE music. If you are interested in taking part, come down to the DJKit open day to find out more.

The event: djkit.com/openday

futureDJs: futuredjs.org

Location – Dubai Duty free Grandstand

Newbury Racecourse

Newbury

RG14 5SQ

Date – Monday 21st January 2019

Time – 16:00 – 23:00