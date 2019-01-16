Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Vacancies at the White Hart Inn, Hamstead Marshall

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Vacancies at the White Hart Inn, Hamstead Marshall

THE WHITE HART INN, Hamstead Marshall’s pub with rooms, is relaunching and we are appointing the team to break the mould by offering craft beer, fabulous food and other good produce at an affordable price.  We’re looking for staff who want to make a difference; staff who can embrace technology as well as showcasing hospitality.
We need:

•    Front-of-House Manager, c.£30-35K + live-in

•    Chef, c.£25-30K

•    Assistant / Deputy Manager, c.£21-25K

•    Housekeeper, competitive hourly rates

We have other vacancies.  We need great people, so if you think you can work with us give Stella a call on 07785 111490.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Newbury man dies after being hit by traffic on the A34

Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Appeal following pedestrian being hit by traffic on the A34

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Several cars 'written off' in Tesco car park incident

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Dogs die from injuries sustained on the M4

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33