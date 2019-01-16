PART-TIME ACCOUNTS & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR REQUIRED

Co-curricular Activities Administrator Required
PART-TIME ACCOUNTS & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR
To support the Accounts and Contracts department of a busy sports construction company.
Salary: £10.00 - £10.50 p/h
Minimum 20 hours per week, Monday - Friday
The applicant must be computer literate, with knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word. Whilst no accounting experience is necessary, the candidate must be mathematically competent.
For full details and to apply please contact: mslatter@sandcslatter.com
