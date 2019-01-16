Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

PART-TIME ACCOUNTS & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR REQUIRED

PART-TIME ACCOUNTS & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR

To support the Accounts and Contracts department of a busy sports construction company.

Salary: £10.00 - £10.50 p/h

Minimum 20 hours per week, Monday - Friday

The applicant must be computer literate, with knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word. Whilst no accounting experience is necessary, the candidate must be mathematically competent.

For full details and to apply please contact: mslatter@sandcslatter.com

 

