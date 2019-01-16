Co-curricular Activities Administrator Required

Co-curricular Activities Administrator

Part-time, term time only

We are looking for an experienced Administrator with excellent organisational and IT skills to join our very busy Co-curricular Activities Department. This is an interesting role where you will be helping to organise internal and external activities and trips for our girls in a busy boarding school.

You will be liaising with pupils, parents, providers and staff and will need to be a confident communicator with an eye for detail and the ability to work well under pressure.

The post will be term time only plus a few additional weeks during the school holidays.

There is some flexibility regarding this and working arrangements can be discussed and agreed with the successful candidate. The ideal working hours are 9:30am to 2:30pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 1pm to 6pm on a Tuesday; however, there may be some flexibility, and this can be discussed during interview. A flexible approach to working hours is essential, however, as there is a need to work some evenings and weekends on occasion in order to support school activities.

Salary is £21,119 (£10.83 per hour) which pro rata equates to £12,400 per annum.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712

or email recruitment@downehouse.net

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 31 January 2019

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure (DBS).

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ