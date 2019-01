With the weather getting colder each day, Luna has a massive 25% off all their scarves across all 4 shops!

Whether you want a thick cosy scarf, or a thinner evening scarf, Luna has plenty for you to choose from.

LUNA BOUTIQUES

48 Parkway, Newbury

5a Bridge Street, Hungerford

139a High Street, Marlborough

5 Old Swan Yard, Devizes