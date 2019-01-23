Experienced Full Time Office Manager Required at Kennet Landscapes

Housekeeping Assistant Required
Wed, 23 Jan 2019
Kennet Landscapes Theale require an
Experienced Full Time Office Manager
£30 - £35k DOE
Must have
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Office suite of products including word and excel.
- Experience using Sage 50 or other similar accounts software
- An excellent and confident telephone manner
- Experience working in a construction business
- Excellent time management skills
- Positive attitude – reliable and dependable
To apply visit: www.kennetlandscapes.com/office-manager/
Closing date for applications of 15th Feb
