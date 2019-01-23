Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Experienced Full Time Office Manager Required at Kennet Landscapes

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Experienced Full Time Office Manager Required at Kennet Landscapes

Kennet Landscapes Theale require an
Experienced Full Time Office Manager
£30 - £35k DOE
Must have
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Office suite of products including word and excel.
- Experience using Sage 50 or other similar accounts software
- An excellent and confident telephone manner
- Experience working in a construction business
- Excellent time management skills
- Positive attitude – reliable and dependable
To apply visit: www.kennetlandscapes.com/office-manager/
Closing date for applications of 15th Feb

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

Thatcham road closed following serious collision

Thatcham road closed following serious collision

Tom Jones to star at Newbury Racecourse

Tom Jones to star at Newbury Racecourse

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33