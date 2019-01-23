Experienced Full Time Office Manager Required at Kennet Landscapes

Kennet Landscapes Theale require an

Experienced Full Time Office Manager

£30 - £35k DOE

Must have

- Extensive experience with Microsoft Office suite of products including word and excel.

- Experience using Sage 50 or other similar accounts software

- An excellent and confident telephone manner

- Experience working in a construction business

- Excellent time management skills

- Positive attitude – reliable and dependable

To apply visit: www.kennetlandscapes.com/office-manager/

Closing date for applications of 15th Feb