Part Time Deputy Clerk Required

Hungerford Town Council require a

Part Time Deputy Clerk
Starting salary FTE £23,866

Ideally experienced in administration & have good communication and IT skills.
Able to work to strict deadlines, take minutes and deal with daily queries from members of the public “face to face” and by phone.
Ability to understand local government law and procedure, and to pursue training opportunities in order to cover the Town Clerk in her absence.
9am to 2pm, 4 days a week
Flexibility to cover 2/3 evening meetings a month and at occasional weekend civic events.

Please email your CV to townclerk@hungerford-tc.gov.uk

by 31st January 2019
Option to join Local Government Pension Scheme.

