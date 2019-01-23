Administration Assistant Required

Administration Assistant



Royale Refrigeration & Air Conditioning are currently seeking a hardworking & enthusiastic Administration assistant to join our expanding Company. Daily tasks will include data entry into our Clik Service CRM, keeping service department paperwork in order and up to date & general clerical duties. Knowledge of Clik systems would be an advantage but full training will be provided. Applicant must be computer literate, have an excellent telephone manner & the ability manage

& priorities tasks in an organised manner.

Salary 17,000 - 19,000 depending on experience.

Please submit your CV to info@royaleref.com

or send to

Royale Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Unit E

Castle Industrial Park

Castle Way

Newbury

RG14 2EZ

