Administration Assistant Required

Administration Assistant


Royale Refrigeration & Air Conditioning are currently seeking a hardworking & enthusiastic Administration assistant to join our expanding Company. Daily tasks will include data entry into our Clik Service CRM, keeping service department paperwork in order and up to date & general clerical duties. Knowledge of Clik systems would be an advantage but full training will be provided. Applicant must be computer literate, have an excellent telephone manner & the ability manage
& priorities tasks in an organised manner.
Salary 17,000 - 19,000 depending on experience.

Please submit your CV to info@royaleref.com

or send to
Royale Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
Unit E
Castle Industrial Park
Castle Way
Newbury
RG14 2EZ

