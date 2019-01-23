Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Receptionist Required

Receptionist

Closing Date: 1 Feb 2019 

Proposed Start Date: 25 February 2019

 

Salary:  Band C, FTE £16,863-17,972 per

annum (£8.74-£9.32 per hour) 

Contract type: Term Time and Part Time

–32-37  hours per week (across five days)

+ 1 INSET day. 

Please contact Mrs N Kenyon, Personnel Manager on 01635 270000 or email: recruitment@thedownsschool.org

www.thedownsschool.org.uk


Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

 

