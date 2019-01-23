Office Assistant / Manager Required (part-time)

Opportunity for Part-time Office Assistant/Manager with a small environmental business operating from Aldermaston. The ideal candidate will have some or all of the following experience:

• Maintaining records of Purchases, Supplier payments, Staff Expenses etc.

• Raising of Sales invoices, debt collection and recording of sales paid.

• Bank reconciliations, preparation of quarterly VAT returns and Year End Preparations

• Maintaining certifications including ISO9001, etc.

• General admin to include placing orders etc.



We are an equal opportunity employer providing all the usual staff benefits e.g. health scheme, flexible working arrangements, opt in pension etc.



To request further information or to send a CV please email: enquiry@accon-uk.com