Warner Leisure Hotels - A career in hospitality

Warner Leisure Hotels

A career in hospitality

Be part of the Littlecote House

warm hearted team

 We are now recruiting

Come and join our newly recruited Management team at this stunning hotel

 

Positions Available

• Chefs – All levels

• Kitchen Porters

• Bar Staff

• Retail Catering Staff

• Restaurant Staff

Full and Part Time positions available

Live In accommodation available for some roles

Please send your covering letter and CV to

Graham.Worrallo@bourne-leisure.co.uk

Or call us on 01488 682509 for more information.

Littlecote House Hotel, Hungerford, Berkshire RG17 0SU

