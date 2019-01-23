HGV Driver Required

HGV Driver Newbury

£34.5k average (Min 40 hours PW)

Enthusiastic and committed to delivering the best possible service to our customers.

Must have an HGV class 2 licence, possession of a digi-card, and current CPC qualification experience in tanker driving desirable.

Duties to include

• Collecting waste sewage from domestic properties.

• Skilled tanker operation with safety awareness.

• Completing out of hours emergency work.

Send your CV and covering letter

recruitment@csg.co.uk