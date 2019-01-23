HGV Driver Required

Housekeeping Assistant Required
Wed, 23 Jan 2019
HGV Driver Newbury
£34.5k average (Min 40 hours PW)
Enthusiastic and committed to delivering the best possible service to our customers.
Must have an HGV class 2 licence, possession of a digi-card, and current CPC qualification experience in tanker driving desirable.
Duties to include
• Collecting waste sewage from domestic properties.
• Skilled tanker operation with safety awareness.
• Completing out of hours emergency work.
Send your CV and covering letter
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News