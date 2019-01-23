Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

HGV Driver Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

HGV Driver Required

HGV Driver Newbury

£34.5k average (Min 40 hours PW)

Enthusiastic and committed to delivering the best possible service to our customers.

Must have an HGV class 2 licence, possession of a digi-card, and current CPC qualification experience in tanker driving desirable.

 

Duties to include

  • Collecting waste sewage from domestic properties.

  • Skilled tanker operation with safety awareness.

  • Completing out of hours emergency work.

 

Send your CV and covering letter

recruitment@csg.co.uk

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

"Sadly, this collision has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital"

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

Council rejects hotel at golf club due to concern over new houses

Thatcham road closed following serious collision

Thatcham road closed following serious collision

Tom Jones to star at Newbury Racecourse

Tom Jones to star at Newbury Racecourse

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33