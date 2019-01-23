Housekeeping Assistant Required

Housekeeping Assistant

Full-time

Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants required to join an established team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school.

Candidates should be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own or as part of a team.

Working hours: full-time, 7am to 1.30pm, 9am to 3.30pm or 11am to 5.30pm

Hourly rate: £7.95 after 8am, £11.42 before 8am

Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty and good working conditions.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712

or email recruitment@downehouse.net

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 7 February 2019

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.