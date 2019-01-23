Housekeeping Assistant Required
Wed, 23 Jan 2019
Housekeeping Assistant
Full-time
Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants required to join an established team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school.
Candidates should be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own or as part of a team.
Working hours: full-time, 7am to 1.30pm, 9am to 3.30pm or 11am to 5.30pm
Hourly rate: £7.95 after 8am, £11.42 before 8am
Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty and good working conditions.
For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712
or email recruitment@downehouse.net
For further details or to apply, please visit
www.downehouse.net > Jobs
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 7 February 2019
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News