Cor Meibion De Cymru

The South Wales Male Choir

A Grand Charity Concert to Celebrate St David’s Day

St Nicholas Church, Newbury, RG14 5HG

Saturday 2nd March 2019 | 7.00pm

Tickets £15.00

Available from The Corn Exchange, Newbury

www.cornexchangenew.com | 0845 5218 218

In aid of West Berkshire Therapy Centre, West Berkshire Mencap, West Berkshire Homeless and other local charities.

Sponsored by QLP Holdings Ltd and Superbowl UK