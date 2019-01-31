Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Volunteer Coordinator Required

Ref: 1283 | Thatcham, Berkshire

£23,500 pro-rata | 20 hours p/w

 

Are you looking to take the next step in your career journey with a modern, forward-thinking organisation?

 

By coordinating a team of volunteer Befrienders at our Here4Me Project, you’ll help provide the best possible support for children in care.

 

Visit careers.actionforchildren.org.uk

Call Moni on 07741742249 or email Mominah.Ali@actionforchildren.org.uk to find out more.

