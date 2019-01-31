Admissions Administrator Required
Thu, 31 Jan 2019
Volunteer Coordinator Required
Ref: 1283 | Thatcham, Berkshire
£23,500 pro-rata | 20 hours p/w
Are you looking to take the next step in your career journey with a modern, forward-thinking organisation?
By coordinating a team of volunteer Befrienders at our Here4Me Project, you’ll help provide the best possible support for children in care.
Visit careers.actionforchildren.org.uk
Call Moni on 07741742249 or email Mominah.Ali@actionforchildren.org.uk to find out more.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News