Admissions Administrator Required

Admissions Administrator

Part-time - 5 afternoons per week (20 hours)

As one of the UK’s leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools, we are looking for an experienced administrator to join our busy and dedicated admissions team.

In this essential and interesting role you will be supporting our Registrar and helping to manage the admissions procedure and process for new girls joining the School. You will be liaising with parents, girls and other stakeholders and will need to have a methodical approach with an excellent eye for detail. You will be well-presented, have excellent organisational and IT skills, and enjoy working as part of a team.

We are offering a salary of £11,263 (20 hours), 25 days’ holiday plus bank holidays and additional days at Christmas, generous pension scheme, free meals and refreshments during working hours, free parking on site, and training/professional development opportunities. Please note that this is a full year post and not term time only.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712

or email recruitment@downehouse.net

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 13th February 2019

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure (DBS).

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ