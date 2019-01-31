Thu, 31 Jan 2019
Marlborough College
Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Catering team.
ASSISTANT FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER
STORES ASSISTANT - CATERING
For further information, including the Job Descriptions, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.
To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all enquiries please contact the
Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org
Closing date for applications: mid-day Monday 25 February, 2019.
Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.
