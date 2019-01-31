Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

ASSISTANT FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER and
STORES ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

ASSISTANT FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER andSTORES ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Marlborough College

Interesting and exciting opportunities within our Catering team.

ASSISTANT FRONT OF HOUSE MANAGER

STORES ASSISTANT - CATERING

For further information, including the Job Descriptions, Further Particulars and how to apply, visit the College website: www.marlboroughcollege.org/vacancies.

To learn more about the College please explore our website. For all enquiries please contact the

Recruitment team by phoning: 01672 892239 or emailing: recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org

Closing date for applications: mid-day Monday 25 February, 2019.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital

Teenager injured in Thatcham crash dies in hospital

Woman injured during robbery in Newbury

Woman injured during robbery in Newbury

Robbery at Thatcham betting shop

Robbery at Thatcham betting shop

London rapper wanted in connection with assaulting Newbury woman

WANTED: have you seen this man?

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33