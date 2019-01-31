Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant Required

Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant

£8.64 per hour Part time,

Term Time Only

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires a Kitchen/Dining Room Assistant to join our friendly catering team.

We have various hours available working term time only so please call Debbie Power on 01635 30323 to discuss further, or email hr@horrishill.com

Full training will be provided as well as meals on duty and uniform.

Applications will be considered as they are received therefore early applications are encouraged.

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening including checks with past employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.