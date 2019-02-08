PART-TIME

BOOK SALESPERSON

to take over a successful existing area selling our popular range of local interest and general books throughout Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Requires 2-3 days per week, flexible hours. Energy and enthusiasm and a good sales background are essential. However, full training will be given.

Good pay plus expenses. Your own vehicle is required.

Please telephone for details:

Alex Batho

COUNTRYSIDE BOOKS

01635 43816

www.countrysidebooks.co.uk