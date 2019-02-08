PART-TIME BOOK SALESPERSON

Fri, 08 Feb 2019
to take over a successful existing area selling our popular range of local interest and general books throughout Berkshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.
Requires 2-3 days per week, flexible hours. Energy and enthusiasm and a good sales background are essential. However, full training will be given.
Good pay plus expenses. Your own vehicle is required.
Please telephone for details:
Alex Batho
COUNTRYSIDE BOOKS
01635 43816
