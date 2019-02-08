Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Night Dementia Care Practitioners

West Berkshire Council

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Night Dementia Care Practitioners

Night Dementia Care Practitioners

Various hours per week - Full time and Part time

We are looking to recruit to Night Dementia Care Practitioners for Willows Edge Home

Hourly Rate from £8.7405 to £10.2727

(A night allowance of £10 per night maybe payable).

Successful candidates will be offered employment subject to DBS checks along with other relevant employment checks

Closing date: 24/02/2019

For further information, please call 01635 45252, email Pooja.Dhoot1@westberks.gov.uk or visit www.westberks.gov.uk/jobsandcareers

WEST BERKSHIRE COUNCIL

Adult Social Care

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Two women in Newbury sexually assaulted

Two women in Newbury sexually assaulted

Fears after stabbing and attack on pensioner, 74

What's your favourite pub in Hungerford?

A4/Hambridge Road traffic lights fixed

A4/Hambridge Road traffic lights fixed

New night shelter for homeless opens in Newbury

New night shelter for homeless opens in Newbury

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33