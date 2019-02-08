Fri, 08 Feb 2019
Various hours per week - Full time and Part time
We are looking to recruit to Night Dementia Care Practitioners for Willows Edge Home
Hourly Rate from £8.7405 to £10.2727
(A night allowance of £10 per night maybe payable).
Successful candidates will be offered employment subject to DBS checks along with other relevant employment checks
Closing date: 24/02/2019
For further information, please call 01635 45252, email Pooja.Dhoot1@westberks.gov.uk or visit www.westberks.gov.uk/jobsandcareers
WEST BERKSHIRE COUNCIL
Adult Social Care
