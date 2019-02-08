Accountant-Financial Controller

An experienced accountant is immediately required to join a Newbury based company that specialises in global export sales.

The candidate should ideally be fully qualified, although qualification through experience is also acceptable.

Essential Characteristics:

• Multitasking

• Numerical and analytical ability

• Honesty

• Ability to work under pressure

• Loyalty and trustworthiness

Experience in export financial instruments would also be an advantage.

The company is a privately owned SME with some 20 employees. Having a good, close, working relationship with the Co-owner is paramount, especially due to its personal guarantees and frequent short term overseas business trips.

This is an exciting time to join a dynamic company with hugely ambitious plans to expand even further, into more countries, on a global basis.

There is an excellent financial package available for the right person who wishes to join this highly motivated team.

Please apply in writing to ApplicationsThatcham@gmail.com

with full CV and salary expectations.