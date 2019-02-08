Accountant-Financial Controller 

Fri, 08 Feb 2019
An experienced accountant is immediately required to join a Newbury based company that specialises in global export sales.
The candidate should ideally be fully qualified, although qualification through experience is also acceptable.
Essential Characteristics:
• Multitasking
• Numerical and analytical ability
• Honesty
• Ability to work under pressure
• Loyalty and trustworthiness
Experience in export financial instruments would also be an advantage.
The company is a privately owned SME with some 20 employees. Having a good, close, working relationship with the Co-owner is paramount, especially due to its personal guarantees and frequent short term overseas business trips.
This is an exciting time to join a dynamic company with hugely ambitious plans to expand even further, into more countries, on a global basis.
There is an excellent financial package available for the right person who wishes to join this highly motivated team.
Please apply in writing to ApplicationsThatcham@gmail.com
with full CV and salary expectations.
